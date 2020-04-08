About Us Caitlin Fitch, Art Director and In-House Mask-maker Comfortable, Responsible, and Washable

Name: Caitlin Fitch

Title: Art Director

What technique are you using to make your masks? Did you find it online? I’m using a slightly adjusted pattern from one of my favorite YouTube follows, Mimi G Style. It is very simple and easy to make, just a few lines of stitching and 22(ish) inches of elastic! I don’t have a printer, so I suggest pulling up the pattern PDF at 100%, taping a piece of white paper to your screen, and tracing it with a pencil. For men’s masks, make the rounded side just slightly larger.

What kind of fabric do you use? I have a pretty big stash of fabric, so I’m just using bits and bobs, but you should definitely choose a fabric with a tight weave. Quilter’s cotton is ideal. Do not use a linen.

How many are you making, and for whom? Quarter-inch elastic is in very high demand right now. It’s sold out almost everywhere. I only bought enough to make masks for my closest humans, because I didn’t want to be a hoarder. After this elastic is gone, I’ll make more with simple cotton straps. Remember that cloth masks are best for us normal people, because we should be saving N95s for our medical professionals who need them the most! My mom is a nurse at a hospital in Maryland that has access to ZERO N95 masks.

