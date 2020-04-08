Stay In. Take Out.
Support Local Restaurants While You Shelter In Place
While we are all sheltering in place, we are highlighting local restaurants who are offering delivery and take-out. As advertisers, they are supporting us and we encourage you to support them.
Take-Out, Curbside and Open Market • Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Toilet Paper, vinyl gloves, organic butter, organic flour, organic eggs, dry goods, oils, fresh baked muffins, cookies and desserts, expansive wine selection, chocolates and much more. Come by or call ahead.
(805) 962-6611 • 24 W FIGUEROA ST. • THESAVOYCAFE.COM
The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch has been serving up the best Mesquite Bar-B-Q’d chicken, tri-tip, and burritos for over 25 years! Currently open at both locations for to-go or delivery through 3rd party apps.
FAIRVIEW: 11am-8pm • 805-692-9200
DE LA VINA: 11am-9pm • 805-569-1872
SBCHICKENRANCH.COM
Arnoldi’s Cafe open 5-7pm curbside pick up, doordash or grubhub. Safe food handling promise. Offering specials on our Instagram page with family packs with garlic bread, try our famous meat or veggie lasagne!
(805) 962-5394 • 600 OLIVE ST. • ARNOLDIS.COM
Buy Bread Here!
RETAIL: 805.962.5466
WHOLESALE: 805.564.4600
25 W. GUITERREZ ST. • DANGELOBREAD.COM/BAKED-GOOD
Takeout and Delivery available from your favorite restaurants: Ca’Dario Pizzeria Veloce, Corazon Cocina, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Fala Bar, Rori’s Artisanal Ice Cream & Wabi Sabi Sushi Bar. Wine can be ordered with your meal. Open 7 days a week from 12 to 3 pm and 5 to 8 pm.
Call Restaurant Connection to order: 805-687-9753
38 WEST VICTORIA • SBPUBLICMARKET.COM
Café Stella e-Marketplace • Meals, Spirits, Groceries. We Deliver! Delivery & Drive Thru Hours M-F 11am – 6pm. Online orders can be placed anytime, and scheduled. If you have any questions please email us at cafestella@lecafestella.com
(805) 569-7698 • LECAFESTELLA.COM
Offering takeout of our most popular dishes! Daily Seafood Specials,
Sandwiches, Filets, Soup & Salad. Add a bottle of wine and save!
Open everyday 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
(805) 964-7881 • 5905 SANDSPIT RD. • BEACHSIDEBARCAFE.COM
Chase is open for Take Out & Delivery with Beer, Wine & Cocktails to go.
1012 State Street • 805.965.4351 • CHASERESTAURANT.COM
To be included on this list, send us an email at sales@independent.com
Ordering take out or delivery from Santa Barbara restaurants? Snap a photo and share it with us! We want to see what you’re enjoying from around town. Show us your food photos here.