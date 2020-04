Get News In Your Inbox

Please meet Charlie and Bobby, two super sweet senior chihuahuas who are 10 years young. Charlie and Bobby enjoy leisurely walks and curling up next to you. These boys are very friendly and affectionate. We would love for Charlie and Bobby to find a home together. They are currently in a foster home and are patiently waiting for their forever home. If you are interested, please contact Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society / D.A.W.G. at info@syvhumane.org or (805) 688-8224 .

