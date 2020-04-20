Infrastructure San Jose Creek Bridge at 101 to Be Rebuilt Project Seeks Environmental Review Comments

Highway 101 between Patterson and Fairview Avenue as it runs through Goleta sits atop the San Jose Creek Bridge, which is built of a concrete aggregate that has been found to be susceptible to expansion and contraction. Caltrans is mapping out a project to replace the bridge that will cost about $20 million and take 280 days to complete over two construction seasons. Environmental comments for the project are due to Caltrans on June 27 (50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, 93401, Attn: Sr. Env. Plnr. Matt Fowler; also, matt.fowler@dot.ca.gov or [805] 542-4603).

The bridge over San Jose Creek was built in 1946 and widened in 1989 to three lanes. One lane will close in both directions as the work progresses, but two would remain open. Concrete barriers will line the worksite, and highway traffic speeds will go down from 65mph to 55mph. A single-span bridge similar to the existing one under the six-lane roadway is the preferred design as it stays above the flood level and avoids placing a support in San Jose Creek itself. Drainage and guardrail work are part of the project, as well as relocating signs, repaving the roadway, clearing vegetation, and removing trees. The ramps at Patterson will remain open, although the lanes will be realigned. That work would close the ramps for 12 hours at a time and is to take place at night when feasible.

Should the environmental documents, right-of-way acquisition, and design go as planned, construction begins in June 2022, to be completed by December 2024. The environmental document can be found here, and Caltrans’ project page is here.

Add to Favorites