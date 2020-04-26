Letters An Angry Certainty

The current state of affairs makes me reflect on a scene in the movie Forest Gump. The scene is when Lieutenant Dan is on Forest’s shrimp boat, strapped in the “crow’s nest” during a violent storm. Lt. Dan, baiting Mother Nature with a verbal onslaught upside her head with a “Is this all you got?” followed with a taunting bellicose laugh.

I think of this, because I’m also, now, mad as hell. How this “thing” invaded our collective souls. Continually taking thousands of lives, businesses, savings accounts, communities, while robbing our younger generation of what should be, memorable chapters of their senior years, school experiences new careers, and cherished family events, long in planning.

I’m angry our city is in lockdown. I’m angry that many have died alone.

I only take solace, because I’m 100 percent confident, that this “thing,” too, will pass. Just as wars have taken our loved ones. Just as dictators slaughtered millions. We will overcome.

We will do what must be done, in order to return to what I admit, are things that I’ve taken for granted. A sunny day, eating out, public events, health care workers, and most of all, boring Government accountability.

