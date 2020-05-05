Briefs Thousand Oaks Man Dies in SUV Flip near Carpinteria The Accident near Padaro Lane Sent 2005 Infiniti fx35 across Railroad Tracks

A man was killed on Sunday when his 2005 Infiniti FX35 drifted onto the right shoulder of a left curve on Highway 101 south of the Padaro Lane overcrossing around 5 p.m. The driver, identified by the coroner’s office as Tyson Santos, a 56-year-old man who lived in Thousand Oaks, swerved to the left, according to the California Highway Patrol, across both lanes then overcorrected to the right, where the SUV spun out of control and flipped across the railroad tracks. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency personnel found him and moved him to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he died. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the CHP at (805) 967-1234 during work hours.

