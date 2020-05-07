Letters Daingean Ui Chuise

High on the pass traveling from Dingle to Tralee, at the top of the narrow Route 560, sits a very large, proudly carved stone, proclaiming sistership between Daingean Ui Chuise (Dingle is the English version) and Santa Barbara, California.

Its location is historic, scenic, and well-travelled by those exploring Kerry, Ireland. When my wife and I stumbled upon it, we were dumbfounded as to why we never heard of this relationship. Its location and the scale of the monument spoke loudly to us of its point of pride to the local leaders.

I am embarrassed by our leaders’ actions.

