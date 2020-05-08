Letters No Disaster Planning

It’s time for Sansum’s administration be held accountable for the current fiscal crisis and quit blaming their circumstances on patient “fear.” Sansum’s administration declared an emergency in the first week. It then announced the furlough of 500 employees and since have reduced clinic hours.

With a $300+ million budget, did the administration not have a contingency plan and reasonable operating reserve? According to their 990 tax returns, no.

Back to the issue of patient fear … as a patient, Sansum has canceled three appointments in the past six weeks. As S.B.’s major medical provider, management has left us too vulnerable to their lack of competence. The Sansum doctors, nurses, care providers, and staff, as well as patients, deserve better. If they are bailed out, I hope the board looks seriously at the lack of disaster planning.

