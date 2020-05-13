Outdoors Lotusland Reopens Botanical Garden Deemed Essential Outdoor Space

Santa Barbara County has deemed Lotusland an essential outdoor recreation area, and so the garden will open its gates in the next few weeks. As per the public health department’s requirements, restrictions will be implemented; face masks will be mandatory for entrance, building access is limited to the visitor center restrooms, and physical distancing will be practiced.

Photo: Paul Wellman The Botanical Garden has been deemed an essential outdoor area.

In lieu of a human guide, visitors can use their camera phones to scan QR codes for detailed horticultural information while meandering through the 37-acre property. Lotusland will be accepting reservations beginning May 20. Call (805) 969-9990 or see lotusland.org.

