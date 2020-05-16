Childcare Providers to Receive Emergency Supplies

On Saturday, local organizations are distributing emergency supplies — including masks, disinfectant and books — to childcare sites caring for vulnerable populations and children of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies come from First 5 Santa Barbara County, a child-advocacy organization funded by tobacco product taxes. First 5 partnered with Children’s Resource and Referral, a childcare service organization, which will distribute the supplies from their locations in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

“There are hundreds upon hundreds of early childhood educators in Santa Barbara County and beyond, on the front lines, selflessly and tirelessly providing consistency, safety, and nurture to the children of essential workers,” said Jacqui Banta, Chief Operating Officer of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County, in a statement.

An additional shipment including diapers and wipes is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

These shipments are part of an effort by First 5 California to provide supplies for childcare providers across the state. The organization approved $4 million in emergency funding for this effort last month, and they use county birth rates to determine how supplies are distributed.

Licensed childcare providers in Santa Barbara County can register to pick up emergency kits on Eventbrite. The distribution will be contactless.