Memorial Day Broadcast

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Presents Community TV Event

Credit: Justin Casey
Mon May 18, 2020 | 9:54am

Santa Barbarans will have an opportunity to gather together remotely this Memorial Day to honor those who sacrificed their lives in wars on foreign soil. Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF), the televised broadcast takes place Monday, May 25, on KEYT Channel 3 at 4 p.m.

The program consists of, among other things, an opening statement from Col. Philip J. Conran (USAF, ret.), a traditional bagpipe processional at the S.B. cemetery, the National Anthem sung by David Gonzales, and a choir singing “Shenandoah.” The event will also include speakers Brigadier General Fred Lopez, Vandenberg Airforce Base’s Anthony J. Mastalir, and PCVF co-founder, Lt. John Blankenship, who will talk about the work service members are doing on the frontlines to help fight COVID-19. The broadcast will conclude with a solo bugle performance of “Taps” and a “Missing Man” fly-over formation. See pcvf.org/memorial-day-2015

Terry Ortega

Calendar Editor

