More, Please

I was so pleased to see an article about all of the work being done to get food to people during this pandemic and appreciate the time and labor that goes into making meals. The article would have captured the true spirit of the work had it omitted the opening with the Acme group and instead began and remained focused on the countless food workers who have been behind the scenes for years, feeding those in need.

