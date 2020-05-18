More, Please

I was so pleased to see an article about all of the work being done to get food to people during this pandemic and appreciate the time and labor that goes into making meals. The article would have captured the true spirit of the work had it omitted the opening with the Acme group and instead began and remained focused on the countless food workers who have been behind the scenes for years, feeding those in need.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.