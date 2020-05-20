Eric Cárdenas Trusts the ‘Independent’

A local staple, institution, and keeper of the flame, the Santa Barbara Independent remains a trusted, ‘independent’ news source for thousands upon thousands of readers at a time when real journalism is hard to come by and truthful reporting is twisted as fake.

From hard-hitting news to music reviews, new Funk Zone brews, and for-sale homes with epic views, the staff at the Indy have dedicated themselves to providing us — South Coast residents — with the critical information we need to keep us ticking.

Pick your pleasure. The latest on local politics? The Indy’s got you. The greatest foodie fad? Yup. Entertainment options? Tons. Stuff for your kids, your pets, your visiting aunt from Rhode Island? It’s all here.

For me personally, the fact that I can quickly flip/scan through the weekly edition looking for information that meets me “where I’m at” in the moment is something I greatly value. And with the constantly changing realities of the day, “where I’m at” seems to be constantly changing as well. So I appreciate the Indy for accompanying me on my ride.

Now more than ever, honest journalism needs us — honest readers and people who value locally grown news of the highest caliber. So if you’re able, give the Indy some love.

Digital subscriptions are the hot ticket, but the sales team won’t turn you down if you want to buy an ad for your COVID-era start-up! And if nothing else, remember this: Thursday morning’s print edition has your horoscope.

Happy reading, y’all, and stay safe out there.

How to Give

Give a one-time or recurring credit card contribution at independent.com/support Sign up for an annual digital subscription for $29.99 through our Indy+ service at independent.com/subscribe Make a tax-deductible donation, to support environmental and social-justice journalism, of $100 or more by sending checks payable to SBCAN (memo: Journalism Fund) mailed to:

SBCAN

PO Box 6174

Santa Maria, CA 93456

Or at sbcan.org/journalism_fund

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose Tax ID is 73-1676916.

Subscriptions or contributions made directly to the Santa Barbara Independent are not tax-deductible. We can accept checks mailed to 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.