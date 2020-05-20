About Us

Pints for Press: Restaurant Reality Panel

Pints for Press | Credit: Courtesy
Wed May 20, 2020 | 10:44pm

This issue’s cover story writer, Senior Editor Matt Kettmann, will lead a Pints for Press Zoom discussion about restaurant realities on Wednesday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., with Bouchon’s Mitchell Sjerven, Acme Hospitality’s Sherry Villanueva, Bell’s Daisy Ryan, and the Public Market’s Marge Cafarelli. See independent.com/pintsforpress for details.

Thu May 21, 2020 | 07:10am
