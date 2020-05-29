Santa Barbara to Resurrect Parking Tickets

The City of Santa Barbara will bring back parking tickets in all timed parking zones beginning Monday, June 1, as part of the state and county’s phased reopening plan.
City Parking Enforcement is issuing warnings to vehicles violating parking times until June 1. Other parking regulations, like street sweeping, will be phased in later but for now will continue to not be enforced. Downtown City Parking Lots will also continue to offer parking free of charge.
