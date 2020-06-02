‘Pacific Standard’ Finds Harbor at Grist

Get News In Your Inbox

The Pacific Standard archive has found a home at Grist.org, a self-described “beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.” The award-winning magazine funded by Sara Miller McCune’s SAGE Publications abruptly ceased last August when SAGE pulled the plug to shore up its own operations. Grist CEO Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, in announcing the acquisition, stated “Pacific Standard is — incredibly — still reaching nearly a million readers per month” and continues to be widely cited. The stories on social and environmental justice that were Pacific Standard’s mission remain accessible at psmag.com . No money changed hands in the acquisition, which was the result of a “desire for the content to live on with a mission-aligned nonprofit media organization,” a Grist spokesperson said.

