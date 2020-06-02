Briefs

‘Pacific Standard’ Finds Harbor at Grist

By
Tue Jun 02, 2020 | 6:55pm

The Pacific Standard archive has found a home at Grist.org, a self-described “beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.” The award-winning magazine funded by Sara Miller McCune’s SAGE Publications abruptly ceased last August when SAGE pulled the plug to shore up its own operations. Grist CEO Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, in announcing the acquisition, stated “Pacific Standard is — incredibly — still reaching nearly a million readers per month” and continues to be widely cited. The stories on social and environmental justice that were Pacific Standard’s mission remain accessible at psmag.com. No money changed hands in the acquisition, which was the result of a “desire for the content to live on with a mission-aligned nonprofit media organization,” a Grist spokesperson said.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Jun 03, 2020 | 09:51am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/02/pacific-standard-finds-harbor-at-grist/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.