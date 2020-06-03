Anna Cable, Graduating Dos Pueblos Senior

I’m sure you never imagined yourself graduating in a pandemic. How are you feeling? I feel defeated. Almost everything that we were promised was taken away — prom, senior night, and a proper graduation. For the past four years, I thought I would be able to say goodbye to my childhood and head off to the next chapter of my life. Yet graduation is June 3 and it’s not the way I expected. I am lucky because I know that I am able to still walk across a stage for my graduation, but it doesn’t mean that it’s satisfying.

What high school do you attend, and what will the ceremony be like? I am a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, and we are walking across a stage with a small number of people in our student parking lot after a drive-through parade to say goodbye to our teachers. The school is trying to be there for us and doing everything it can to make this year a memorable one for everyone. Afterward, I know some families are going out to dinner with their family and friends while others are having graduation parties with their friends.

What are your plans for next year? This summer? I will be attending the University of California, Davis, next year to continue my academic and athletic career. I will be majoring in communication and minoring in linguistics to get my undergraduate degree in speech and language pathology. For summer, I just hope things can go back to normal. That’s all I want.