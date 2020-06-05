Black Lives Matter Protests Continue Into Second Weekend
Protestors’ High Energy Still Surging Through Local Demonstrations
As Black Lives Matter protests continue to explode across the United States, Santa Barbara’s energy is also pushing on.
On Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. there will be a high school student-led protest at Stearns Wharf. Though the protest will be led by local high schoolers, the local chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which held a protest last Sunday, is fully backing the students.
The march portion of the protest will begin at 2 p.m., according the the official Facebook page of the local BLM chapter.