Black Lives Matter Protests Continue Into Second Weekend

Protestors’ High Energy Still Surging Through Local Demonstrations

Fri Jun 05, 2020 | 6:07pm

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to explode across the United States, Santa Barbara’s energy is also pushing on. 

On Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. there will be a high school student-led protest at Stearns Wharf. Though the protest will be led by local high schoolers, the local chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which held a protest last Sunday, is fully backing the students. 

The march portion of the protest will begin at 2 p.m., according the the official Facebook page of the local BLM chapter.

Sat Jun 06, 2020 | 05:59am
