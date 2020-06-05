Black Lives Matter Protests Continue Into Second Weekend

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to explode across the United States, Santa Barbara’s energy is also pushing on.

On Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. there will be a high school student-led protest at Stearns Wharf. Though the protest will be led by local high schoolers, the local chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which held a protest last Sunday, is fully backing the students.

The march portion of the protest will begin at 2 p.m., according the the official Facebook page of the local BLM chapter.