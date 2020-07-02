Man Arrested for Assault and Mayhem on East Yanonali Street

Photo: SBPD Jamal Bseiso

Santa Barbara police on Wednesday arrested 61-year-old Jamal Bseiso for assault after he allegedly beat a man over the face and head with a metal object.

According to police, Bseiso had become irate at the 40-year-old victim, who was an acquaintance, for using his property. The ensuing argument that occurred in the 500 block of East Yanonali Street quickly became physical. Witnesses said Bseiso grabbed an unidentified metal object and began striking the victim with it. They intervened and called 9-1-1 as Bseiso fled. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with head injuries and significant facial lacerations.

When police located Bseiso less than an hour later, he attempted to flee but was arrested and booked in County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.

In January, the Marin Independent Journal reported that Bseiso was arrested for residential burglary. During the incident, the homeowner fired a .38 caliber handgun at Bseiso, but he was not hit.

