Courts & Crime

Man Arrested for Assault and Mayhem on East Yanonali Street

Santa Barbara Police Caught Jamal Bseiso, 61, After a Short Pursuit

By
Thu Jul 02, 2020 | 2:39pm
Photo: SBPDJamal Bseiso

Santa Barbara police on Wednesday arrested 61-year-old Jamal Bseiso for assault after he allegedly beat a man over the face and head with a metal object. 

According to police, Bseiso had become irate at the 40-year-old victim, who was an acquaintance, for using his property. The ensuing argument that occurred in the 500 block of East Yanonali Street quickly became physical. Witnesses said Bseiso grabbed an unidentified metal object and began striking the victim with it. They intervened and called 9-1-1 as Bseiso fled. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with head injuries and significant facial lacerations.

Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.

When police located Bseiso less than an hour later, he attempted to flee but was arrested and booked in County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.

In January, the Marin Independent Journal reported that Bseiso was arrested for residential burglary. During the incident, the homeowner fired a .38 caliber handgun at Bseiso, but he was not hit. 

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Jul 02, 2020 | 22:41pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/02/man-arrested-for-assault-and-mayhem-on-east-yanonali-street/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.