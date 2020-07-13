Fire Alongside 101 Southbound in Goleta

Photo: Daniel Bertucelli/S.B. County Fire

At around 2:30 p.m., a fire broke out at a homeless camp between the southbound 101 and the train tracks, County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli reported on Monday. Both ground crews and a helicopter were attacking the fire, which was coming under control.

A significant amount of smoke was blowing across the freeway, Bertucelli said, and traffic was limited to one lane. The California Highway Patrol estimated the southbound lane would stay closed until about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.