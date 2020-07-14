Briefs

Funk Zone Memorial Honors Black Casualties of Racism, Police Violence

Leticia Resch stands in front of a memorial on the corner of Yanonali Street and Helena Avenue honoring 216 Black people killed as a result of racial injustice or police brutality. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By
Tue Jul 14, 2020 | 2:00pm

Santa Barbaran Leticia Resch (pictured) organized the installation of a memorial in the Funk Zone last week that honors 216 Black people killed as a result of racial injustice or police brutality. A photo of each person, along with floral arrangements, was weaved into a chain-link fence on a vacant lot on the corner of Yanonali Street and Helena Avenue. Many of the faces are of those more recently deceased, including Santa Barbara High graduate Meagan Hockaday, who was killed in 2015, but there were also faces of those killed decades ago, such as Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Resch, who is stepping up as one of the new leaders of the activist group Healing Justice: BLM S.B., said she expects they will add more photos in the coming weeks. 

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue Jul 14, 2020 | 23:12pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/14/funk-zone-memorial-honors-black-casualties-of-racism-police-violence/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.