Funk Zone Memorial Honors Black Casualties of Racism, Police Violence

Santa Barbaran Leticia Resch (pictured) organized the installation of a memorial in the Funk Zone last week that honors 216 Black people killed as a result of racial injustice or police brutality. A photo of each person, along with floral arrangements, was weaved into a chain-link fence on a vacant lot on the corner of Yanonali Street and Helena Avenue. Many of the faces are of those more recently deceased, including Santa Barbara High graduate Meagan Hockaday, who was killed in 2015, but there were also faces of those killed decades ago, such as Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Resch, who is stepping up as one of the new leaders of the activist group Healing Justice: BLM S.B., said she expects they will add more photos in the coming weeks.

