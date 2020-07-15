Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in Drainpipe for Three Days

Santa Barbara firefighters on Wednesday rescued a dog that had been trapped in a drainpipe on UCSB’s campus for approximately three days, Captain Daniel Bertucelli said. A citizen reported hearing the two-year-old pup, named Sophie, and firefighters used a hose line to coax her to an opening where they could grab her. Sophie was reported missing about a month ago, Bertucelli said. She’s now recovering from the ordeal.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.