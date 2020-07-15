News

Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in Drainpipe for Three Days

Sophie Was Reported Missing About a Month Ago

Sophie's rescue | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 4:15pm

Santa Barbara firefighters on Wednesday rescued a dog that had been trapped in a drainpipe on UCSB’s campus for approximately three days, Captain Daniel Bertucelli said. A citizen reported hearing the two-year-old pup, named Sophie, and firefighters used a hose line to coax her to an opening where they could grab her. Sophie was reported missing about a month ago, Bertucelli said. She’s now recovering from the ordeal.

Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 23:24pm
