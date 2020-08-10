Letters Doctors Are Human, Too

The president disses a brilliant doctor, Dr. Deborah Birx, MD extraordinaire. Our scientists are precious gifts who can do extraordinary things to make our lives better. Why would Trump trash her?

Ever had a surgeon or ER doctor save your life? I have and they are cool under fire and almost super human. Try to get into medical school and you will find how hard it is. These folks are ethical and brilliant.

Cottage Hospital has a trauma one surgical center, one of the best in the world. Respect these brilliant people who almost universally are compassionate — arrogant sometimes, but you would be, too, if you had their knowledge.

I shudder at a president who disrespects science so much. Global warming a hoax? I don’t think so. A vaccine in record time? Not likely.

I want Trump to go into a COVID-19 intensive care unit and see the horror. Even the best doctors are being traumatized. They see lungs that are so stiff they can’t breathe, full of fluid, and even breathing tubes plugged with blood.

The disease is inundating the ICUs across the country. I hope these brave health-care workers survive the stress. Yes they are human, too. Subject to all the trauma with tight upper lips.

