Health Sanctuary Center’s Five-Story Mental-Health Building Moves Closer to Finish Line Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review Approves Design Plans for West Anapamu Street Project

The five-story, mental-health mixed-use building proposed for 115 West Anapamu Street won another victory on Monday when its design plans were approved for an additional time by the city’s Architectural Board of Review — putting it that much closer to the finish line.

The project proposed by Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara was granted a high exemption by the Planning Commission in June 2019 to exceed the city’s 45-foot height limit, giving it up to 60 feet of leeway.

It was allowed this because the project was deemed a community benefit by the City Council in March 2019, and it was determined by the Planning Commission that there was a demonstrated need for the project and that it is exemplary in its design, is “livable” as far as the amount of light and air and amenities, and complements the setting and character of the neighboring properties.

“We are the first organization to go through this process, so we kind of feel like a guinea pig,” said Laney Smith, the director of development for Sanctuary Centers. “We were surprised that it was arguably painless today.”

The next stop for the project is the Community Development Department, which will also have to approve the project. The proposed design would provide 34 new affordable studio apartments averaging 450 square feet, an approximately 3,575-square-foot co-occurring disorders center, and an approximately 4,290-square-foot integrated care clinic to serve individuals with mental illnesses.

To see the full design plans, click here.

