Melody Pezeshkian’s Impromptu Decision Combines Brain Science with Journalism

'Santa Barbara Independent' Intern Reflects on UCSB Career and Writing Work

Melody Pezeshkian

Brain Science Meets Journalism

Though she grew up nearby in Los Angeles, Melody Pezeshkian had never been to the UCSB campus when she decided to enroll there. Having recently graduated, she couldn’t be happier with the “impromptu decision,” which led to academic and personal growth, amazing friends, and a sting at the Daily Nexus, which led to her internship at the Independent.

You studied brain science. Does that impact your journalism?

I was always seeking a deeper humanization of brain science, which I found with my English minor. If anything, studying science has graced me with a strong penchant for organizing facts. I wouldn’t say that my major specifically prepared me for this venture, though; I have had a strong internal interest in journalism irrespective of my academic background.

What do you hope to do for a career?

I definitely hope to expand my writing career. Admittedly, my favorite part of this internship has been being able to bring people’s stories to life through writing. My curiosity for scientific endeavors remains with me, but I know that I will bring writing, storytelling, and reporting into any career. I’m lucky the Independent gives me an opportunity to illuminate people’s stories and concurrently improve my reporting style.

