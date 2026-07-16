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Travelers on Highway 217 in Goleta will encounter full overnight closures for several nights starting Thursday, July 16.

This full closure will take place overnight Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17 from 10 pm to 6 am between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road. The overnight closures will continue the following week each night from Sunday, July 19 through Friday, July 24.

Crews will perform k-rail removal, bridge deck work and final striping in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The following detours will be available:

· Traffic going westbound on Hwy 217 will be directed to get off at the Hollister off ramp, continue on Hollister Ave, turn left on Fairview Ave, continue to James Fowler Road and Moffett Piace to get on to the Sandspit on ramp towards UCSB.

· Traffic going eastbound from UCSB will take Sandspit off ramp, continue to Moffett PIace and Fowler Road then Fairview Ave, right turn on Hollister Ave and get back on Hwy 217.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

This work is a part of the San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning or Saturday, July 25. The full paving portion of this project is expected to be completed in early August.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.