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On July 15, 2026, at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a large fight near the intersection of State Street and Cota Street. Officers, along with the Santa Barbara Fire Department and paramedics, responded to the area and located the involved groups in the 600 block of State Street.

The investigation found that the incident began when one of two adult males approached a juvenile male and became verbally confrontational. During the encounter, the adult allegedly took a necklace from the juvenile’s neck, prompting a physical altercation. No serious injuries were reported.

After speaking with those involved and several witnesses, officers arrested Fernando Serrano, 45, of Santa Barbara, on suspicion of strong-arm robbery and child endangerment. The stolen necklace was recovered and returned to its owner.

Serrano was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where bail was set at $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.

El 15 de julio de 2026, aproximadamente a las 8:50 p. m., el Departamento de Policía de Santa Bárbara recibió múltiples llamadas al 911 informando sobre una pelea multitudinaria cerca de la intersección de las calles State y Cota. Agentes policiales, junto con el Departamento de Bomberos de Santa Bárbara y paramédicos, acudieron al lugar y localizaron a los grupos involucrados en la cuadra 600 de la calle State.

El incidente comenzó cuando uno de dos hombres adultos se acercó a un menor de edad y adoptó una actitud verbalmente agresiva. Durante el altercado, el adulto presuntamente arrebató un collar del cuello del menor, lo que desencadenó una pelea física. No se reportaron lesiones graves.

Tras hablar con los involucrados y varios testigos, los agentes arrestaron a Fernando Serrano, de 45 años y residente de Santa Bárbara, bajo sospecha de robo con violencia y poner en peligro a un menor. El collar sustraído fue recuperado y devuelto a su dueño.

Serrano fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado de Santa Bárbara, donde se fijó una fianza de 100.000 dólares. La investigación continúa en curso.