Food Insomnia Cookies Opening in Santa Barbara on Friday Delivery and Pickup Cookie Chain Comes to 430 State Street

After the opening was pushed back a number of times, Insomnia Cookies is finally opening in Santa Barbara on Friday, August 21.

“We are thrilled to start serving the Santa Barbara community with this first location right in the heart of downtown,” said Tom Carusona, the cookie company’s chief marketing officer. “Santa Barbara allows us to introduce our warm cookie experience to a broad mix of customers, since it has the perfect mix of students, locals, and tourism. At Insomnia Cookies you can satisfy any daytime or late-night cookie craving, and if you can’t make it to the store, we will deliver warm cookies right to your door.”

The company started in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania by Seth Berkowitz. He decided to bake fresh cookies for friends and residents around campus to use his love for baking as a way to make some money.

Their most popular cookie, Chocolate Chunk, is a classic chocolate chip cookie. But they also offer Snickerdoodles, S’mores, and 16 different types of cookies regularly, including vegan and gluten-free options. Their menu also includes cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream sandwiches called Wiches, ice cream by the pint, milk, and two limited-time cookies every month.

The Santa Barbara location will be the ninth in California for Insomnia Cookies, which runs 175 locations across the country.

For the first few days, until August 27, Insomnia is offering a free cookie if you come to their store at 430 State Street. There is also a free delivery code: FREE4SB. Twelve-packs of cookies, known on the menu as the Sugar Rush, will be just $12 August 21-23. Frontline workers in the Santa Barbara area can receive 25 percent off of their entire order with a special promo code. Email marketing@insomniacookies.com for details. And to benefit charity, $1 from every Sugar Rush will go to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

See insomniacookies.com.

