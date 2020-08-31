Santa Barbara Police Find Stabbing Victim on Westside

Get News In Your Inbox

Santa Barbara police confirmed they found a male victim face down on the sidewalk and non-responsive at the intersection of Gillespie and Sola streets on the city’s Westside last Friday just before midnight. He’d been stabbed multiple times and witnesses reported seeing several males running from the scene and fleeing in a vehicle. Police say the victim was taken to Cottage Hospital and that the wounds were not fatal. No other information was released.

