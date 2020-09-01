Announcement The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Nationally Recognized

Santa Barbara, CA (Aug. 28, 2020) – The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has been at the forefront of county-wide land conservation for more than 30 years, conserving nearly 30,000 acres of wild and agricultural land and building lasting partnerships with community groups and local farm and ranch families. In August, the Land Trust celebrated their second accreditation renewal after successfully undergoing a rigorous review of financial management and conservation practices.

Joe Weiland, Managing Partner, Arlington Financial Advisors and Land Trust treasurer said, “We are proud of our re-accreditation. This rigorous process ensures that we have the tools and processes in place to ensure our Land Trust’s longevity for our members, donors and land partners.”

The Land Trust was among a small group of the nation’s first land trusts to become accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent arm of the Land Trust Alliance established to certify strong, professional land trusts, foster public confidence in land conservation and help ensure the long-term protection of land. For the Land Trust there is no greater recognition than accreditation. The certification distinguishes the organization for adherence to high ethical and technical guidelines for the responsible operation of a land trust.

“When a land trust takes on an easement to protect land it is an agreement that does not end. Forever is a big responsibility. The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County was built for this responsibility. The accreditation process is a way for all of our community partners to know that we are up for the task of preserving our agricultural, and natural lands for generations to come,” stated Weiland.

About The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to conserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve nearly 30,000 acres of natural resource, working and recreational land, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Point Sal, Sedgwick Reserve, and the new Rincon Bluffs Preserve. Learn more at https://www.sblandtrust.org.

