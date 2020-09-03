Community Goleta Community Center Opens to Census Computer Room on Hollister Available on Wednesday Afternoons

Still hoping to get to that Census form? The Goleta Valley Community Center’s computer room opened Wednesday so that members of the community can come fill out their forms if they don’t have internet service. The EqualiTech center will be open every Wednesday in September, 3-7 p.m., at 5679 Hollister Avenue. The staff speaks both English and Spanish.

Census forms must be completed by September 30, and Goleta is 75 percent of the way to a full count, city leaders said in a press release. Santa Barbara County as a whole is at a 68.8 percent response rate, which is slightly more than 2010’s 68.5 percent. Census workers are now knocking on doors in the hope of reaching more people in the headcount that takes place once every 10 years, because a single person can equal as much as $20,000 in federal funding.

The importance of filling out the Census was emphasized by Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte: “We need to do everything possible to obtain Goleta’s fair share of vital health and safety services funding from federal, state, and county governments. For the next 10 years such funding will be based on the total number of Goletans counted by the September 30, 2020, deadline!” Perotte added, “Census information is not shared with any other agency and completing the form for everyone in a household takes less than 10 minutes. Please be counted.”

The census can be completed online at My2020Census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.

