Drink Master Sommelier Dinners at Belmond El Encanto Enjoy Epic Views, Multiple Courses, and Wines from Bien Nacido, Solomon Hills, and Daou Vineyards

After having to cancel plans for a “Wine Masters Dinner Series” due to COVID-19 earlier this year, Belmond El Encanto will now be hosting a new series presented by top sommeliers who are on staff at wineries in Santa Barbara County and Paso Robles.

The first al fresco dinner of the “Master Sommeliers of the Central Coast” series, which is at 6:30 p.m. on September 17, will feature Will Costello of Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Estate, two premier properties in the Santa Maria Valley. The five-course, $195 dinner will be paired with wines from those properties as Costello leads the tasting.

The second dinner, at 6:30 p.m. on November 13, stars veteran somm Fred Dame and multiple vintages from Daou Vineyards, a star of the Paso Robles scene. This $295 dinner includes six courses and a deep history lesson by Dame on the Daou brothers and the history of the estate.

Make reservations by emailing reservations.ele@belmond.com or calling (805) 845-5800.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites