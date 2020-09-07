Letters Damaging Division

For months, the government has been promising millions of Americans a second stimulus check. Several headlines once again mislead us to another dead end. Both, Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on anything. This alone shows poor leadership on a massive scale.

Great leaders have the compassion, empathy, and wisdom to rise above the pettiness, the fighting, the unproductive violence and the ongoing arguments. Which have only divided our country more.

In order, to find solutions that will resolve the issues America is facing today. And there are so many. I am very burnt out on headlines that read, “Pelosi caught getting her hair done at salon without a mask,” or “Melania greets Ivanka with an uncomfortable smile.” Who cares?

The energy that is wasted on such trivial issues is a deal breaker. Whatever, your political preference is, it needs to be pushed aside right now. You want Americans to vote, but you don’t care that they are jobless, homeless, and headed towards depression. Most politicians don’t have to worry about paying there rent and buying groceries.

Many of us are going crazy trying to balance our lives. Searching for hope, a light, a rope to grab onto. But there is none.

