Armed Robbery Suspect Gets Caught in Traffic in Santa Barbara

A man suspected of robbing the Mobil gas station at La Cumbre and State Street at gunpoint was caught by police after being caught in Labor Day traffic on Monday afternoon. After the alleged robbery, a vehicle matching the gas-station attendant’s description was headed south on the 101 and recognized by an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department. The officer turned around and caught up to the car with the help of the California Highway Patrol. The police report identifies the driver as 29-year-old Ventura resident Russell B. Wallace and alleges that the car contained evidence of the robbery, a loaded handgun, and an AR-15 assault rifle. Wallace is currently being held without bail in Santa Barbara County Jail.

