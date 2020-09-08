Briefs Foodbank Distribution Day Moved Up

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has moved its distribution of food at Presidio Springs from next Wednesday, September 16, to this Wednesday, September 9. The regularly scheduled giveaway of kitchen staples and fresh fruits and vegetables takes place a week early because of an all-staff training that was previously scheduled, said Judith Smith-Meyer with Foodbank.

Patrons should come to this week’s event as the next one at Presidio Springs won’t be until the third Wednesday in October, when it usually takes place, or October 21. The food is at no cost and no paperwork either, Smith-Meyer reminded, and the distributions have become an essential for many who find themselves out of work due to COVID. Full information on the program and other locations can be found at foodbanksbc.org.

