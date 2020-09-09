Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Hotly Contested Sex Ed Curriculum

Following hours of vehement opposition from parents and other community members about a sexual education curriculum, the Santa Barbara School Board unanimously adopted the disputed curriculum, Teen Talk.

It was time.

That was the sentiment of all five board members, who weren’t hearing the Teen Talk resistance for the first time Tuesday. It was first brought before the board nearly a year ago as an option for compliance with the 2016 California Healthy Youth Act, which requires school districts to provide students with “integrated, comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education” at least once in middle and high school. The board approved it for the middle-school level.

