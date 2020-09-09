Education

Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Hotly Contested Sex Ed Curriculum

Following Year of Resistance, Teen Talk Class Approved for Santa Barbara Unified Middle Schools

“... I believe it is time to move forward on a curriculum that’s compliant, that’s data-driven, that’s scientific,” School Board President Laura Capps said Tuesday. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)
By
Wed Sep 09, 2020 | 9:09am

Following hours of vehement opposition from parents and other community members about a sexual education curriculum, the Santa Barbara School Board unanimously adopted the disputed curriculum, Teen Talk. 

It was time. 

That was the sentiment of all five board members, who weren’t hearing the Teen Talk resistance for the first time Tuesday. It was first brought before the board nearly a year ago as an option for compliance with the 2016 California Healthy Youth Act, which requires school districts to provide students with “integrated, comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education” at least once in middle and high school. The board approved it for the middle-school level.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Sep 09, 2020 | 19:31pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/09/09/santa-barbara-school-board-adopts-hotly-contested-sex-ed-curriculum/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.