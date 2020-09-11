Announcement

Health Officer Order Issued for All Individuals Entering or Residing in Homeless Shelters and H-2A Housing

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
Fri Sep 11, 2020 | 2:26pm

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, has issued Health Officer Order No. 2020-14.1 requiring temperature screening, self-evaluation, and reporting of COVID-19 cases at all homeless shelters and H-2A housing in the County of Santa Barbara. This Order is effective starting at 5:00 p.m. (PDT) September 14, 2020, continuing until 5:00 p.m. (PDT), on October 13, 2020 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the County of Santa Barbara Health Officer (“Health Officer”).

The new order stipulates the following:

  1. All individuals entering or residing in a homeless shelter or H-2A housing shall be screened for COVID-19 symptoms daily.
  2. If through daily screening an individual or resident has symptoms related to COVID-19, the individual must immediately self-isolate and notify the manger, operator, owner of the facility, or employer.
  3. The operator, manager, owner of homeless shelters or the employers providing  H-2A housing must immediately notify the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department when there is one case of confirmed COVID-19 in the homeless shelter or H-2A housing.

In addition, the Health Officer strongly recommends that homeless shelters and H-2A housing utilize stable groups to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 in these types of housing. 

“The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will partner with homeless shelters and H-2A housing operators to ensure that we mitigate the spread of  COVID-19.  Prevention efforts and quick response will facilitate the best possible outcomes for the residents in these congregate settings,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director. 

For further details, please refer to the full Health Officer Order located here

