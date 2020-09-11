Announcement Health Officer Order Issued for All Individuals Entering or Residing in Homeless Shelters and H-2A Housing

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, has issued Health Officer Order No. 2020-14.1 requiring temperature screening, self-evaluation, and reporting of COVID-19 cases at all homeless shelters and H-2A housing in the County of Santa Barbara. This Order is effective starting at 5:00 p.m. (PDT) September 14, 2020, continuing until 5:00 p.m. (PDT), on October 13, 2020 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the County of Santa Barbara Health Officer (“Health Officer”).

The new order stipulates the following:

All individuals entering or residing in a homeless shelter or H-2A housing shall be screened for COVID-19 symptoms daily. If through daily screening an individual or resident has symptoms related to COVID-19, the individual must immediately self-isolate and notify the manger, operator, owner of the facility, or employer. The operator, manager, owner of homeless shelters or the employers providing H-2A housing must immediately notify the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department when there is one case of confirmed COVID-19 in the homeless shelter or H-2A housing.

In addition, the Health Officer strongly recommends that homeless shelters and H-2A housing utilize stable groups to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 in these types of housing.

“The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will partner with homeless shelters and H-2A housing operators to ensure that we mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Prevention efforts and quick response will facilitate the best possible outcomes for the residents in these congregate settings,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director.

For further details, please refer to the full Health Officer Order located here.

