[Updated: Tue., Oct. 6, 2026, 1:10pm]

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara County firefighters and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene of a fire that broke out in a semi truck’s trailer on southbound Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos and near Aliso Canyon Road.

The driver of the semi was able to pull off the road and safely disconnect the trailer, which contained 35,000 pounds of produce, before the blaze consumed it, according to CHP’s Santa Maria office.

A semi-trailer became engulfed in flames on the southbound 101 near Los Alamos early Tuesday morning, October 6. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department



County Fire said that the fire was contained to the trailer and did not spread to roadside brush. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.



The fire temporarily closed all southbound lanes of the 101 while crews knocked down the fire, and by 2:04 a.m. the flames were extinguished. As of 9:30 a.m., the right-hand lane on southbound 101 where the fire occurred was closed to traffic while the trailer was removed from the roadway. All lanes of traffic have now been opened. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Later that morning at around 8, a fire broke out alongside the southbound 101 in Goleta near Glen Annie Road. County Firefighters responded to a two-foot-by-two-foot vegetation fire, which Captain Micheal Gray said occurred near a homeless encampment. There were no injures reported, and the cause is under investigation. The fire has been contained, and the traffic flow on the 101 has returned to normal.

