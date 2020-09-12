Letters

Music Outdoors

By Francesca Galt, S.B.
Sat Sep 12, 2020 | 5:33am

The committee might also look into the performances at the pier in Key West at sunset. It’s a long standing tradition that’s loved and appreciated by residents and visitors alike. It creates a vibrant and friendly scene.

