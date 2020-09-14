More COVID-19 Cases at Santa Barbara County Jail

More Like This

On September 10, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department announced that three more incarcerated individuals at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the incarcerated population to 84 since the pandemic began, the vast majority of them over the course of the last month. The Sheriff’s Office says that all three are being regularly checked by medical staff. The Sheriff’s Office also announced that a custody deputy who was tested last Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of sheriff’s staff who have tested positive to 40, 38 of which have recovered. The deputy, as well as one other staff member, remains at home recovering.

