Living Young Voters, Please Take Our Survey We Want to Know What Gets You Fired Up

Voter turnout this November is shaping up to break records thanks to an expected surge of new and young voters.

As the election draws near, the Santa Barbara Independent wants to know what issues matter most to this younger electorate ― those between the ages of 18 and 34 ― both on the national stage and here on the Central Coast.

Are you worried about health care, or are you more concerned with the economy? Do you think illegal immigration is a problem, or would you rather see communities concentrate on racial equity?

Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey. It’s easy, and you can remain anonymous. If you fall outside the 18-34 age range, please consider forwarding this to your children, family friends, or that Gen Z kid next door.

Thank you.

