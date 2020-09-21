Announcement Virtual Public Workshops: Connected 2050 and Regional Housing Needs Allocation

A regional blueprint on land use planning and prioritization of local resources to address existing and future housing, transportation, and jobs is the topic of a virtual public workshop being held live via Zoom Webinar at Noon and 5:30 p.m. on September 24 hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). Those interested can participate in one of the two Connected 2050 and Regional Housing Needs Allocation workshop sessions being offered. Participation information below.

SBCAG seeks public input on two major initiatives: The Regional Transportation Plan / Sustainable Communities Strategy (Connected 2050 RTP-SCS) and the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Both initiatives use local input to inform the planning and decision making processes of SBCAG Board members as well as city and county planners. The public workshops are part of a series of solicitating community feedback that began in the Spring, which include listening sessions, 1:1 stakeholder meetings, and a countwide digital survey.

At the September 24 workshop sessions, SBCAG will present several scenarios that each represent a different vision for future development, growth, and transportation in Santa Barbara County and use interactive polling to solicit input from attendees.

“Santa Barbara County has the opportunity to voice their opinion on the long-term growth and development of our community for the next 30 years,” said Marjie Kirn, Executive Director of SBCAG. “While we cannot deny the impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency on our daily lives for the foreseeable future, the pandemic only highlights the need for public participation in this process as it will have tremendous influence on how to build a better and more sustainable community in the future. The September workshop is another opportunity for residents to voice their opinion on issues like safe and affordable housing, how essential goods like medicine and food are transported, and how far we want to travel to reach our jobs or schools.”

At its core, Connected 2050 RTP-SCS is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change while helping achieve a number of important local and statewide goals. Goals and objectives developed by public participation guide recommendations that address five core issue areas such as the environment, mobility and system reliability, equity, health and safety, and a prosperous economy.

The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process is undertaken by SBCAG every eight years in response to State housing law. RHNA is used to ensure each of the region’s nine local governments plan to accommodate a minimum number of housing units. The State provides a region-wide number of housing units which SBCAG is required to distribute locally while considering local limitations as well as State-defined planning objectives. Public input will be used to inform the SBCAG Board of Directors in the selection of a methodology to be used for the distribution process and based on local priorities such as jobs-housing balance, sustainability, and availability of resources.

The final RHNA Plan will be considered for adoption by the SBCAG Board of Directors alongside the Connected 2050 RTP-SCS in August 2021.

The following information can be used participate in the public workshop sessions:

WHAT: Connected 2050 and Regional Housing Needs Allocation

WHEN: Noon and 5:30 p.m. on September 24 (one workshop, two session options)

WHERE: Zoom Webinar (multiple options to participate and no registration is required) *

Manually Join – Webinar ID: 863 7439 3563; Passcode: 389560; OR,

Webinar ID: 863 7439 3563; Passcode: 389560; OR, One-Click – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86374393563?pwd=RVlEMThQV2ZMUXBOM3N4SGhURGlmdz09; Passcode: 389560; OR

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86374393563?pwd=RVlEMThQV2ZMUXBOM3N4SGhURGlmdz09; Passcode: 389560; OR Dial by Telephone – (669) 900 9128; Webinar ID: 863 7439 3563; Passcode: 389560

*Spanish language interpretation services will be available.

The public is encouraged to stay engaged with Connected 2050 RTP-SCS and RHNA process by texting “CONNECT” to (833) 956-0921 or sign up for updates at Connected2050.org, or Conectados2050.org for a Spanish-language version.

View the flyer here.

WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CONNECTED 2050 AND RTP/SCS?

Connected2050 RTP-SCS is a federally required long-range transportation plan prepared by a metropolitan planning organization such as SBCAG and is updated every four years, and includes projections of population, household, and employment growth and travel demand, along with a specific list of proposed projects to be funded. Per California Senate Bill 375 (SB 375), SBAG must also integrate land use and transportation strategies that will achieve California Air Resources Board (ARB) greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. In regard to housing, Connected2050 RTP-SCS must demonstrate on a regional level, areas sufficient to house all the population of the region, including the eight-year projection of the RHNA. Both Connected2050 RTP-SCS and RHNA have used local input as the basis for future demographic projections, including household growth.

