Arts & Entertainment ‘Your Good Pictures’ Online Discussion to Cover ‘Rules’ of Good Photography Santa Barbara Museum of Art Presents Author Kim Beil on September 28

Credit: Courtesy

In this innovative participatory online event, author Kim Beil will provide an overview of her new book, Good Pictures: A History of Popular Photography, which offers a revisionist history of popular photography that takes into account the influence of guidebooks and the fascinating ways in which the medium both reflects and resists technological improvements. Beil, who studied at Brown and Brooks before going on to receive her PhD from UC Irvine, has a knack for uncovering the ideas and techniques behind some of photography’s most recognizable styles. Those interested in having her examine and analyze family snapshots from the period 1880-1980 may submit images in advance to communityprograms@sbma.net by September 21. The program, which runs 5-6 p.m., will take place on Monday, September 28. To reserve tickets for this free online event, go to sbma.net/goodpics.

