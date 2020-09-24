Announcement Nail Services and Physician-Ordered Electrolysis Allowed to Operate Indoors with Modifications

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Governor Newsom has announced a change related to the Personal Services industry sector. The State of California guidelines have been modified to allow nail services to resume indoor operations and physician-ordered electrolysis to reopen with modifications. Piercing, tattoo, and non-medical electrolysis services are still prohibited from reopening at this time. The County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, has issued Health Officer Order 2020-12.8, which took full effect on September 23, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Guidance for personal care services like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and body waxing create a safer environment for workers and patrons. Businesses must review the guidance, prepare a plan, and post the checklist for personal care services in their workplace.

The guidelines outline the State of California’s requirements that must be met before an establishment may reopen in conformance with local regulations. It is required that each business submit, or have an attestation form on file with the County of Santa Barbara before opening. For more information, visit www.recoverysbc.org.

For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, residents may call 211 or visit www.publichealthsbc.org.

