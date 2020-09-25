Letters Muddy Election Waters

Fair Education S.B. is a white supremacist organization in our own backyard. As Delaney Smith reported, their lawsuit against Santa Barbara Unified School District and Just Communities cost our schools $300,000. Is anyone surprised that they dropped their frivolous case that alleged discrimination against whites, men, and Christians? That money could have been spent on things like nutrition, child care assistance, or online study resources for students instead of legal fees.

Is anyone surprised that Fair Ed is trying to muddy the waters on their way out of the courthouse by spreading lies and misinformation about school board president Laura Capps? Fair Ed’s leadership are closely aligned with rightwing Republican operatives in Santa Barbara County.

Is anyone surprised that Fair Ed is bankrolling candidates in every open education race in our county? They can’t win at the state level, so they are bringing the fight to our local education seats to obstruct anti-racism and water down hard-fought progress.

There is no question that our school board has a lot of work to do to address racial inequities and keep students, teachers, and employees safe during the pandemic. I’m proud of our school board incumbents Wendy Sims-Moten, Laura Capps, and Dr. Jackie Reid for standing firm against Fair Ed’s racism and bigotry. We need them to continue this work on the school board and our community needs to rally around them in November to stop these Trump wannabes from invading our schools.

