Bringing an end to what Santa Barbara District Attorney John T. Savrnoch called “one of the most disturbing cases our office has ever prosecuted,” 44-year-old Joseph Ashley Garcia was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Garcia, a onetime activist in the Lompoc cannabis scene, had been convicted in April of torture and first-degree murder after he doused his father ― 68-year-old Joseph Michael Garcia, who at the time was holding the family’s terrier, Charlie, in his lap ― with tiki-torch fluid before setting them both ablaze with a blow torch.

The attack took place in June 2022 at the family home on North D Street. Joseph Sr. suffered second and third-degree burns to 35 percent of his body, and while undergoing skin graft surgery 10 days after the incident, died from septic shock. Charlie was severely injured but survived and later put up for adoption.

The case was delayed for years by questions about Garcia’s mental competency. At trial, defense attorneys argued Garcia suffered from severe mental illness and was not legally responsible for his actions. Prosecutors countered that he understood the nature and wrongfulness of what he had done.

During the trial, Garcia took the unusual step of testifying in his own defense, giving jurors a firsthand account of why he intentionally set his father on fire. His testimony became the centerpiece of both the guilt phase and the later sanity phase of the trial.

Garcia told jurors he was acting under the grip of delusional beliefs that had consumed him for months. He believed his father, his husband, and others were involved in human trafficking, prostitution, and pornography operations. And he claimed repeated calls to law enforcement went nowhere. “They tortured me psychologically,” Garcia said while describing his suspicions and frustrations.

Garcia insisted he never intended to kill his father. He testified he only wanted to set his father’s hair on fire to force authorities to pay attention to what he believed was criminal activity. He characterized the act as a desperate attempt to be heard rather than a planned homicide. “I told him I’m sorry but you brought this on yourself,” Garcia said.

The prosecution countered that Garcia’s statements showed anger and intent. They also described his heavy use of methamphetamine at the time. During closing arguments, lead prosecutor Madison Whitmore reminded jurors of Garcia’s statement to police that “I just had it with him. I was sick of his [expletive].”

In the years leading up to the murder, Garcia had emerged as one of Lompoc’s most visible public supporters of commercial cannabis development. He helped organize the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association (LVCA) and frequently spoke at City Council meetings, public hearings, and industry events, arguing that cannabis could revitalize Lompoc’s economy and create hundreds of jobs.

Garcia said little at his sentencing on Wednesday, other than occasionally leaning over to whisper in his attorney’s ear. He remained expressionless as the judge read victim impact statements and a video of his deceased father played in the courtroom.