Letters Failure in Cannabis

The Cannabis Grand Jury Report contains clear and convincing evidence that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors failed in fulfilling their mission to “Protect the Health, Safety and Welfare” of their citizens. All supervisors are culpable regardless of whether they were aggressively pushing or meekly following.

The Grand Jury is comprised of integrous individuals appointed to keep watch over government agencies, cities, and districts within Santa Barbara County. To accomplish their mission, the Grand Jury must have full cooperation when investigating which evidently did not occur in this case. Even with the obstruction the Grand Jury received, they amassed compelling evidence and outlined factual Findings and Recommendations which have been unilaterally dismissed by the Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors did not address the underlying issues or acknowledge their wrong doing. What they did was provide excuses and distractor responses. This is extremely disappointing. What was accomplished is making the cannabis lobbyists and growers very, very happy, validating the findings of the Grand Jury.

Add to Favorites