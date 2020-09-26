Vote Elysia Lewis
Four years ago, when Elysia Lewis spoke before the Buellton City Council, she impressed me with her intelligence, poise, and knowledge. She’s brilliant, well educated, a steward for our schools’ finances and committed to the welfare of this community. This is a rare opportunity for Buellton voters that such a remarkable person is stepping up and committed to serving on our City Council. Please support our city by electing Elysia Lewis.
Leo Elovitz is a former Buellton City Councilmember.