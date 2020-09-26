Vote Elysia Lewis

More Like This

Four years ago, when Elysia Lewis spoke before the Buellton City Council, she impressed me with her intelligence, poise, and knowledge. She’s brilliant, well educated, a steward for our schools’ finances and committed to the welfare of this community. This is a rare opportunity for Buellton voters that such a remarkable person is stepping up and committed to serving on our City Council. Please support our city by electing Elysia Lewis.

