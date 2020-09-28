Announcement Take a Stance! Nonprofit Civic Engagement & The Ballot Box

INFO+RSVP: bit.ly/TAKEASTANCE

Tuesday (9/29) 11:30AM-1:30PM

Free – Online – Spanish Interpretation Provided Upon Request

Co-hosted by The FUND & CLU’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership

Geoff Green (CEO, SBCC Foundation & Boardmember, CalNonprofits) will set the stage on how our sector can–and should!–fully use our potential in civic engagement. Nona Randois (CA Director, Bolder Advocacy) will inform us with the legal dos and don’ts so we can boldly take a stance! We’ll then break out into smaller groups for deeper-dive discussions on:

“Endorsement Mechanics: Internal Policies & Processes” (Stanley)

“Consider the Landscape: Anticipate & Address Your Constituency’s Needs” (Geoff)

“Bolder Advocacy: Q&A on the Dos and Don’ts in Elections, Advocacy & Lobbying for Nonprofits” (Nona)

On a related note, I’m excited to announce that the FUND has wrapped up our November Election Ballot Measure Endorsements, available alongside our other Elections, Lobbying & Advocacy Resources here: www.fundforsantabarbara.org/Vote

