Take a Stance! Nonprofit Civic Engagement & The Ballot Box

By Fund for Santa Barbara
Mon Sep 28, 2020 | 10:44am

INFO+RSVP: bit.ly/TAKEASTANCE
Tuesday (9/29) 11:30AM-1:30PM
Free – Online – Spanish Interpretation Provided Upon Request
Co-hosted by The FUND & CLU’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership

Geoff Green (CEO, SBCC Foundation & Boardmember, CalNonprofits) will set the stage on how our sector can–and should!–fully use our potential in civic engagement. Nona Randois (CA Director, Bolder Advocacy) will inform us with the legal dos and don’ts so we can boldly take a stance! We’ll then break out into smaller groups for deeper-dive discussions on:

  • “Endorsement Mechanics: Internal Policies & Processes” (Stanley)
  • “Consider the Landscape: Anticipate & Address Your Constituency’s Needs” (Geoff)
  • “Bolder Advocacy: Q&A on the Dos and Don’ts in Elections, Advocacy & Lobbying for Nonprofits” (Nona) 

On a related note, I’m excited to announce that the FUND has wrapped up our November Election Ballot Measure Endorsements, available alongside our other Elections, Lobbying & Advocacy Resources here: www.fundforsantabarbara.org/Vote

https://www.independent.com/2020/09/28/take-a-stance-nonprofit-civic-engagement-the-ballot-box/

