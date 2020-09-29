Letters Why No Trump Voters Pictured?

I am disappointed and exasperated about your recent article profiling the young voters in our city.

You featured 13 Biden voters in contrast to three Trump voters, none of whose face was shown, yet the Biden voters’ picture including a smiling, beaming face. Why the partisan bent? None of those ratios approached the national or state demographic of voters. Santa Barbara has much more viewpoint diversity than you are showing and it’s a betrayal of the politics of the city.

So much for being the nervous system of the body politic. So much for providing vital and neutral information for voters to make decisions with. So much for helping others.

So much for journalism.

Editor’s Note: All respondents were given the option to send in a photo. We published every photo that was submitted.

